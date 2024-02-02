GFA trying to convince Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo to switch nationality

“The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams,” he told The Times.

“Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him at home and abroad.”

Mainoo is currently enjoying a breakout campaign at Manchester United, having made 12 appearances in the first team this season.

The teenager was the match-winner when Erik ten Hag’s side defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in the Premier League on Thursday.

The midfielder showed nerves of steel in the final seconds of the game to score the winner after Manchester United had squandered a two-goal lead.

In the aftermath of the game, Mainoo received effusive praise from fans for his performance, with Ten Hag also commending him.

“I think very quickly I saw him. I think last autumn I saw him for the first time and at that moment I thought he was playing a little bit too comfortable in the Under-21s, he should be much more dominant,” the Reds boss said.

“We pushed him a lot by that side, by pushing him in training and you see he makes such good progress and he is almost progressing from game to game.”