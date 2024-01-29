ADVERTISEMENT
GFA, government budgeted $8.5 million for Black Stars’ AFCON campaign

Emmanuel Ayamga

The MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has released a document that suggests a budget of $8.5 million (GHc105 million) was prepared for Ghana’s 2023 AFCON campaign.

The NDC legislator shared the document on Twitter (formerly X), saying the government and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) wanted to conceal the budget from the public.

This comes after Ablakwa earlier revealed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports spent GHc19,262,766.35 ($1.5 million) on Ghana's qualifying campaign for the 2023 AFCON.

“From latest unimpeachable, irrefutable and indisputable intercepted documents in my possession — I can boldly confirm that the Ghanaian government and the GFA put together and agreed on a shocking AFCON preparation and participation budget of US$8,506,450.00. This hefty US$8.5million translates into a colossal GHS105million at current exchange,” he wrote on X.

“Note that the GHS105million is entirely separate from the GHS27.9million spent on the qualifiers.”

He added: “The figure US$8,506,450.00 is contained in an intercepted letter from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, dated 2nd January, 2024.

“It is addressed to the Minister of Finance requesting part payment of US$5,071,840.36 from the total Black Stars budget of US$8,506,450.00. The request letter in issue is signed by Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. William Kartey on behalf of the Minister, Hon. Mustapha Ussif.”

Black Stars' struggle at AFCON
Ghana failed to win a single game during the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast as the team got booted out of the tournament at the group stage.

The Black Stars’ faith was sealed last Monday when they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Mozambique in their final group game.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

