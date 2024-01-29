GFA, government budgeted $8.5 million for Black Stars’ AFCON campaign

This comes after Ablakwa earlier revealed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports spent GHc19,262,766.35 ($1.5 million) on Ghana's qualifying campaign for the 2023 AFCON.

“From latest unimpeachable, irrefutable and indisputable intercepted documents in my possession — I can boldly confirm that the Ghanaian government and the GFA put together and agreed on a shocking AFCON preparation and participation budget of US$8,506,450.00. This hefty US$8.5million translates into a colossal GHS105million at current exchange,” he wrote on X.

“Note that the GHS105million is entirely separate from the GHS27.9million spent on the qualifiers.”

He added: “The figure US$8,506,450.00 is contained in an intercepted letter from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, dated 2nd January, 2024.

“It is addressed to the Minister of Finance requesting part payment of US$5,071,840.36 from the total Black Stars budget of US$8,506,450.00. The request letter in issue is signed by Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. William Kartey on behalf of the Minister, Hon. Mustapha Ussif.”

Pulse Ghana

Ghana failed to win a single game during the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast as the team got booted out of the tournament at the group stage.

