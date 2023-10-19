ADVERTISEMENT
Black Stars could’ve lost 8-0 – USA coach Gregg Berhalter

Emmanuel Ayamga

USA head coach Gregg Berhalter believes Ghana could’ve lost by a wider margin to his side if they gave up after their disappointing first half.

According to him, the Black Stars could’ve easily succumbed to an 8-0 defeat instead of the 4-0 battering that they suffered.

Ghana were humiliated by the USA in Wednesday morning’s international friendly at the Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

Berhalter’s side ran riots in the first half, with goals from Giovanni Reyna (double), Christian Pulisic and Leon Balogun, doing maximum damage.

The Black Stars were largely lethargic and did not really give their opponents any contest, especially in the first half, which was one-sided.

However, the West Africans held their own in the second 45 minutes and prevented their opponents from adding to the already embarrassing scoreline.

Reacting to the result in the aftermath of the game, the USA coach praised Ghana’s fighting spirit in the second half and said the Black Stars could’ve lost by a bigger margin if they downed tools.

“Being down four nothing at halftime, Ghana had a choice; they could have mailed in the second half and could have lost eight nothing but they didn’t do that,” Berhalter said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“They kept fighting till the last minute of the game. They didn’t play a great half but they didn’t give up and that’s an important quality that a team shows.”

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton has apologised following the Black Stars’ shambolic performance against the USA.

“I apologize for the performance for the performance and the results,” the 64-year-old said at a post-match press conference.

The Black Stars have now lost both of the international games they were involved in this month after Mexico also handed them a 2-0 defeat last Sunday.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
