Kudus, Inaki Williams benched as Ghana names starting XI against Cape Verde

Richard Ofori gets the nod in post, with Denis Odoi, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu and Gideon Mensah making the back four.

Baba Iddrisu has been picked in a double pivot alongside Majeed Ashimeru in midfield, while Joseph Paintsil and Jordan Ayew will be on the right and left flanks, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdoffer is a surprise inclusion in Ghana’s starting line-up and will play in the no.10 role, with Antoine Semenyo leading the attack.

The Black Stars will move to the top of Group B if they win today following Egypt’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Mozambique earlier in the day.