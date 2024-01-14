Chris Hughton has made the bold decision to leave the duo out of his line-up against the Blue Sharks, with both players arriving in camp with health issues.
Kudus, Inaki Williams benched as Ghana names starting XI against Cape Verde
Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams will both start from the bench in Ghana’s opening game at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Cape Verde today, Sunday, January 14, 2024.
Richard Ofori gets the nod in post, with Denis Odoi, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu and Gideon Mensah making the back four.
Baba Iddrisu has been picked in a double pivot alongside Majeed Ashimeru in midfield, while Joseph Paintsil and Jordan Ayew will be on the right and left flanks, respectively.
Ransford Yeboah Konigsdoffer is a surprise inclusion in Ghana’s starting line-up and will play in the no.10 role, with Antoine Semenyo leading the attack.
The Black Stars will move to the top of Group B if they win today following Egypt’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Mozambique earlier in the day.
See Ghana’s starting line-up against Cape Verde below:
