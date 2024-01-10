Ghanaians will know Black Stars budget after AFCON – Sports Ministry

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to rather pray for Chris Hughton and his players to succeed in the Ivory Coast.

“The AFCON budget is a work in progress, Ghanaians will know after the tournament. For now, we will entreat everyone to pray for the team,” Amofah told Asempa FM.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars didn’t miss the chance to look fashionable as they set off for the AFCON in the Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars departed their camping base in Kumasi on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, to the tournament.

Photos shared on the team’s social media pages showed the players nicely kitted in Kaftan tops with matching shorts.

Chris Hughton’s side are paired in Group B and will, therefore, face Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde in the group stage of the AFCON.

The Black Stars will, however, open their campaign in the Ivory Coast with a tricky test against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14.

On Tuesday, President Nana Akufo-Addo dined with the team at a farewell dinner ahead of their departure for the AFCON.