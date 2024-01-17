Jordan Ayew: I’m really confident Ghana will have a good day against Egypt

Egypt themselves did not impress either and needed a last-minute penalty from talisman Mohamed Salah to salvage a draw against minnows Mozambique.

Although the Pharaohs are favourites ahead of Thursday’s (January 18) game against Ghana, Ayew believes the Black Stars will have a good game against them.

“The first game, we didn’t concentrate for 90 minutes and that’s what cost us the game,” the 32-year-old said at a pre-match press conference, as quoted by 3Sports.

“The most important thing for us is to come back and stay focused. We have to stay aggressive and we’ll be fine. I have total belief in players and staff.

“I’m really confident tomorrow [Thursday] will be a really good day for Ghana.”

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians in the Ivory Coast came out in their numbers to offer prayers for the Black Stars ahead of their crucial 2023 AFCON game against Egypt.

