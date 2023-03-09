Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru return as Hughton announces maiden Ghana squad

Spartak Subotica midfielder Edmund Addo has also made a return to the national team, as have Patrick Kpozo and Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer.

Chris Hughton named a 25-man squad on Thursday as Ghana prepares to face Angola in a double-header Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The squad contains some of the regular faces, including Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan.

For some players, too, injuries have robbed them of the chance to feature in next week’s AFCON qualifier, with right-back Alidu Seidu and midfielders Elisha Owusu and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh not available due to long-term injuries.

The biggest casualty is Reading’s Baba Rahman, who started two games for Ghana in Qatar, but has now been dropped.

Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, FC Zurich youngster Afriyieh Barnieh and Sporting CP’s Issahaku have also been left out of Hughton’s maiden squad.

See Ghana’s 25-man squad for the double-header AFCON qualifier against Angola below:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)