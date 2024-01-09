Kudus could miss Ghana’s AFCON opener against Cape Verde due to injury

The 23-year-old is currently battling a hamstring injury that has caused him to miss the entirety of the Black Stars’ pre-tournament camping.

Kudus also missed Ghana’s international friendly against Namibia at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday – a game that ended goalless.

ADVERTISEMENT

The West Ham United star is, however, expected to join his international teammates for the trip to the Ivory Coast ahead of the start of the continental showpiece.

According to a report by 3Sports, Kudus’ injury is worse than first thought and he now risks missing Ghana's opening AFCON game against Cape Verde.

The Black Stars will kick off the tournament against the Blue Sharks on Sunday, January 14, 2024, before taking on Egypt and Mozambique in the other Group B games.

Kudus has been one of West Ham’s best players this season, having contributed eight goals for the Hammers in all competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Ajax forward missed the last AFCON due to an injury and did not show up in Cameroon despite being included in the Black Stars squad for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA has also released a statement saying Kudus is expected to join the national team before their departure for the AFCON on Wednesday.

“Mohammed Kudus has arrived in Accra and will join the squad before our departure for Abidjan on Wednesday, January 10, 2024,” the statement said.

“The midfielder is recovering from a minor injury he picked up while playing for West Ham United against Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The player is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

“The medical team of the Black Stars is monitoring his progress and is happy to have him join the squad for the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT