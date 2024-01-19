Mohammed Kudus bemoans ‘silly mistakes’ that cost Ghana against Egypt

Kudus scored twice but mistakes at the back by Inaki Williams and Osman Bukari allowed Egypt to tie the game.

The West Ham forward had seemed destined to give Ghana all three points after passing a late fitness test to be named in the starting line-up.

But despite netting a double, the 23-year-old’s efforts were not enough as Egypt twice came back to salvage a draw, thanks to goals from Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed.

Reacting after the game, Kudus bemoaned the mistakes that cost Ghana and said the Black Stars deserved to win the game.

"We got a point today. I felt we deserved more because the goals [Egypt] scored were from some silly mistakes from us which we need to learn from,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton also leapt to the defense of his players following the Black Stars’ 2-2 draw with Egypt.

Addressing journalists after the game, Hughton said it was frustrating to see his side only pick up a point after their gallant performance.

“Of course, it's very frustrating because I thought we deserved to win the game,” the Black Stars boss said.

“What I asked after the first performance against Cape Verde from the players was a better performance. More commitment and more running to give ourselves a better chance of putting in a performance to win this game. I don't think I can fault the players, their attitude and the way they applied themselves.”