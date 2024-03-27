Black Stars were not good even before I arrived – Otto Addo

The 47-year-old’s second spell, however, has not gone according to plan so far, with the Black Stars winless in the two matches they’ve played under him against Nigeria and Uganda.

Assessing the two friendlies played by the Black Stars in March, Addo said the players must improve on their finishing, while adding that it’ll take a great deal of work to rebuild the team.

“Finishing must be better under pressure. It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of work but I have to say this is what I expected because…we were not good even before I came so it’s a process,” Addo said, as quoted by 3Sports.

Meanwhile, the former Borussia Dortmund manager also urged his players to be disciplined and more intelligent after the Black Stars received three red cards in their international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

The Black Stars were beaten 2-1 by the Super Eagles last Friday, in a game where they had to finish with 10 men after Jerome Opoku was sent off in the second half.

Ghana were once again held to a 2-2 draw by Uganda on Tuesday, with the Cranes coming from behind twice to claim a share of the spoils.

Mohammed Salisu, who replaced Edmund Addo in the 65th minute was red-carded late in the game, while Alidu Seidu also received his marching orders.

Reacting to the Black Stars’ three red cards in two matches, an unhappy Addo promised to address the situation and urged his players to play more intelligently.

“The discipline on the pitch to play good, play hard. Play hard but intelligent and not get silly yellow and red cards is something we have address and work on,” the Ghana coach said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“The football we played was not good enough. We should have created more chances, especially in the final third. Finishing must be better but I have to say this is what I expected. The last games before I came, generally, we were not good.”