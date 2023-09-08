ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘They didn’t come to play’ – CAR coach accuses Black Stars of playing anti-football

Emmanuel Ayamga

Coach of the Central African Republic (CAR), Raoul Savoy, says Ghana “didn’t come to play football” when they faced his side on Thursday.

Raoul Savoy: CAR coach accuses Hughton’s Black Stars of playing anti-football
Raoul Savoy: CAR coach accuses Hughton’s Black Stars of playing anti-football

Savoy was left very bitter after the Wild Beasts succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Despite taking an early lead through Louis Mafouta, Ghana came from behind to win the game following late goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah on either side of the half.

CAR coach Raol Savoy
CAR coach Raol Savoy Pulse Ghana

The result saw Ghana and Angola book their places at next year’s AFCON after finishing as first and second, respectively, in Group E of the qualifiers, with CAR crashing out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Savoy said he was proud of his players, while accusing the Black Stars of playing anti-football.

"I'm very proud of my players. They fought the whole game. We don’t deserve to lose tonight, a draw would’ve been a fairer result,” stated the CAR coach.

“Ghana won 2-1 but they cannot be proud of their team, because this team did not play football. We played football, we were far better, especially in the first half.

“I think the second goal is offside, clearly. But it’s okay, the referee is the winner. I was thinking that the referee would help you guys and he did it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

CAR finished the qualifying series in third place, behind Angola and Ghana, in that order in Group E.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Raoul Savoy: CAR coach accuses Hughton’s Black Stars of playing anti-football

    ‘They didn’t come to play’ – CAR coach accuses Black Stars of playing anti-football

  • ‘Referees helped Ghana, we were far better than them’ – CAR coach Raoul Savoy

    ‘Referees helped Ghana, we were far better than them’ – CAR coach

  • Meet the West Ham fan who travelled from London to watch Kudus in Ghana

    Video: Meet the West Ham fan who travelled from London to Ghana to watch Kudus

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana vs CAR: Black Stars’ probable line-up for today’s AFCON qualifier

Ghana vs CAR: Black Stars’ probable line-up for today’s AFCON qualifier

Ghana 2-1 Central African Republic: Black Stars qualify for 2023 AFCON

Ghana 2-1 CAR: Black Stars qualify for 2023 AFCON with late victory in Kumasi

Andre Ayew benched as Ghana names starting line-up for AFCON qualifier against CAR

Andre Ayew benched as Ghana names starting line-up for AFCON qualifier against CAR

'Shaking my head' - Asamoah Gyan reacts to CAR's opening goal against Ghana

'Shaking my head' - Asamoah Gyan reacts to CAR's opening goal against Ghana