Savoy was left very bitter after the Wild Beasts succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
‘They didn’t come to play’ – CAR coach accuses Black Stars of playing anti-football
Coach of the Central African Republic (CAR), Raoul Savoy, says Ghana “didn’t come to play football” when they faced his side on Thursday.
Despite taking an early lead through Louis Mafouta, Ghana came from behind to win the game following late goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah on either side of the half.
The result saw Ghana and Angola book their places at next year’s AFCON after finishing as first and second, respectively, in Group E of the qualifiers, with CAR crashing out.
Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Savoy said he was proud of his players, while accusing the Black Stars of playing anti-football.
"I'm very proud of my players. They fought the whole game. We don’t deserve to lose tonight, a draw would’ve been a fairer result,” stated the CAR coach.
“Ghana won 2-1 but they cannot be proud of their team, because this team did not play football. We played football, we were far better, especially in the first half.
“I think the second goal is offside, clearly. But it’s okay, the referee is the winner. I was thinking that the referee would help you guys and he did it.”
CAR finished the qualifying series in third place, behind Angola and Ghana, in that order in Group E.
