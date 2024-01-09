The 31-year-old married his sweetheart in a colourful ceremony at the weekend that was only restricted to family and a few friends.
See beautiful photos from Sadio Mane’s marriage to partner Aisha Tamba
Senegal international Sadio Mane is off the bachelor’s market after tying the knot with his long-time partner Aisha Tamba.
Recommended articles
The Al Nassr forward and his partner held their wedding ceremony at the Keur Massar in the Senegalese capital of Dakar.
Reports suggest the couple have been together for a long time, having known each other since their teenage years.
Meanwhile, the two-time Africa footballer of the year recently inaugurated a newly-built stadium in his village, Bambali.
Mane made a pledge to build the people of his village a stadium and he honoured it by putting up a modern stadium in Bambali.
In 2019, he also constructed a school worth €270,000 in his home country as one of his many philanthropic works.
In 2021, Mane also handed over a hospital he built in his hometown of Bambaly to the Senegalese government.
Meanwhile, the former Liverpool star is set to lead Senegal to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.
The Lions of Teranga won their first AFCON title two years ago in Cameroon, when they defeated Egypt in the final on penalties.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh