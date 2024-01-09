See beautiful photos from Sadio Mane’s marriage to partner Aisha Tamba

The Al Nassr forward and his partner held their wedding ceremony at the Keur Massar in the Senegalese capital of Dakar.

Pulse Ghana

Reports suggest the couple have been together for a long time, having known each other since their teenage years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the two-time Africa footballer of the year recently inaugurated a newly-built stadium in his village, Bambali.

Pulse Ghana

Mane made a pledge to build the people of his village a stadium and he honoured it by putting up a modern stadium in Bambali.

In 2019, he also constructed a school worth €270,000 in his home country as one of his many philanthropic works.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, Mane also handed over a hospital he built in his hometown of Bambaly to the Senegalese government.

Meanwhile, the former Liverpool star is set to lead Senegal to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.

Pulse Ghana