Chris Hughton apologises for humiliating defeat against USA

The USA ran riots in the first half with goals from Giovanni Reyna (double), Christian Pulisic and Leon Balogun, doing maximum damage.

The Black Stars were largely lethargic and did not really give their opponents any contest, especially in the first half, which was one-sided.

Addressing journalists at a post-match press conference, Hughton took the opportunity to apologise for his side’s disgraceful performance.

“I apologize for the performance for the performance and the results,” the 64-year-old said, as quoted by Joy Sports’ Fentuo Tahiru.

After their 3-1 defeat to Germany a few days ago, the USA made a quick start to this game and their early domination paid off when Reyna slammed home from the rebound after just 10 minutes.

Gregg Berhalter’s side continued to enjoy unchallenged incursions into Ghana’s area and were awarded a penalty when Pulisic was clumsily brought down in the box.

The AC Milan winger assumed the responsibility himself and scored from the spot to double to home side’s lead in the 22nd minute.

Balogon made it 3-0 before Reyna added a fourth late in the first half – easily firing a shot into the net from an indirect free-kick to put the game beyond Ghana’s reach.