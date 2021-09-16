RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Boateng appeals assault verdict, 1.8 million euros fine

Jerome Boateng was convicted last week of assaulting his former partner

Germany's 2014 World Cup winner Jerome Boateng has filed an appeal against his conviction for assault and 1.8 million euros ($2 million) fine, a court official in Munich confirmed Thursday.

A spokesperson for Munich regional court told AFP subsidiary SID that both Boateng's lawyer and the state prosecutor have contested the verdict.

A week ago, Boateng looked visibly shocked after being found guilty of assaulting and insulting his former partner, the mother of his twin daughters, during a Caribbean holiday in 2018.

The prosecutor had asked the court to give Boateng a suspended 18-month prison sentence and a fine of 1.5 million euros, but the former Bayern Munich defender avoided a custodial sentence when the judge gave his verdict last Thursday.

The 33-year-old Boateng, who left Bayern Munich to sign for French club Lyon at the start of the month and made his debut off the bench last Sunday, denied the allegations.

