British sports chiefs back use of 'vaccine passports' to fill stadiums

"All of our sports can see the benefit that a Covid certification process offers in getting more fans safely back to their sport as quickly as possible," the joint letter says. "We know that our stadia can only be fully filled with an assurance process.

"This process must ensure that everyone can access stadia and must include arrangements that would verify a negative Covid test or an antibody test or vaccination certification.

"The final approach must not be discriminatory, should protect privacy, and have clear exit criteria."

Under current plans, from May 17 stadiums in England will be allowed to open with a 25-percent capacity limit, up to a maximum of 10,000 spectators.

The current plan is for all restrictions on social contact to be lifted on June 21.