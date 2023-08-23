The Nigerian artiste officially released his seventh single of the year on Tuesday, August 2022, ahead of his album launch.
Asamoah Gyan trends as Burna Boy’s latest song references 2010 World Cup penalty miss
Asamoah Gyan’s costly penalty miss at the 2010 FIFA World Cup has been referenced in Burna Boy’s latest song ‘Cheat on me’ featuring Santan Dave.
The song is predominantly themed on love but there’s a part from Santan Dave’s verse that references Gyan’s penalty miss from the 2010 World Cup.
The British rapper said in one of his lines: “Hennessy, Casamigos, it’s all in the car. I’m Asamoah Gyan, the way I hit the bar.”
That bar in his rap has since gone viral on Ghana Twitter, with Gyan even rising to the top of the trends as of Monday evening.
It will be recalled that, in 2010, the Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup before losing on penalties to Uruguay.
The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Luis Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.
Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Gyan missed from the spot.
The South Americans eventually won the game 4-2 on penalties to progress to the semi-final of the World Cup at the expense of Ghana.
The Black Stars had the opportunity to enact some revenge during the Qatar 2022 World Cup but again lost 2-0 to Uruguay, although both teams still exited the tournament at the group stages.
