Asamoah Gyan trends as Burna Boy’s latest song references 2010 World Cup penalty miss

The song is predominantly themed on love but there’s a part from Santan Dave’s verse that references Gyan’s penalty miss from the 2010 World Cup.

The British rapper said in one of his lines: “Hennessy, Casamigos, it’s all in the car. I’m Asamoah Gyan, the way I hit the bar.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That bar in his rap has since gone viral on Ghana Twitter, with Gyan even rising to the top of the trends as of Monday evening.

It will be recalled that, in 2010, the Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup before losing on penalties to Uruguay.

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Luis Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Gyan missed from the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South Americans eventually won the game 4-2 on penalties to progress to the semi-final of the World Cup at the expense of Ghana.

AFP