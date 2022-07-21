RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

CAF Awards: Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa up for Young Player of the Year award

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Two Ghanaian players Evelyn Badu and Doris Boaduwaa are in contention to be rewarded at tonight’s CAF awards.

CAF Awards: Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa up for Young Player of the Year award
CAF Awards: Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa up for Young Player of the Year award

They have been shortlisted in the Young Player of the Year category, alongside Morocco’s Yasmine Zouhir

Recommended articles

The duo enjoyed massive success with Hasaacas Ladies in the year under review, having won an unprecedented five trophies.

They also starred in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, where Hasaacas finished as runners-up.

Badu was the top scorer in the 2021 CAF Women’s Champions League and was also named player of the tournament.

She is, therefore, the favourite to win the Young Player of the Year award despite currently plying her trade at Norwegian club, Avaldsnes IL.

See the full list of nominees below:

Player of the Year (Women)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Player of the Year (Men)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Carlos Queiroz (Egypt)

Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)

Club of the Year (Women)

AS FAR (Morocco)

Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Cameroon

Egypt

Senegal

Goal of the Year

Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi & Orlando Pirates)

Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba)

Zouhair El Moutaraji (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • CAF Awards: Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa up for Young Player of the Year award

    CAF Awards: Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa up for Young Player of the Year award

  • Watch: Ghana’s Alex Amankwah sheds tears after disqualification in World Athletics Championships

    Watch: Ghana’s Alex Amankwah sheds tears after disqualification in World Athletics Championships

  • Ebenezer Assifuah wishes to have followed Pogba’s career path after U20 World Cup

    Ebenezer Assifuah wishes to have followed Pogba’s career path after U20 World Cup

Trending

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

Mohamed Salah, Samuel Eto'o and Kanu Nwankwo have all won multiple African Footballer of the Year awards

‘Shocking tackle!’ – Fans react as Jordan Ayew clashes with Manchester United’s Fred

‘Shocking tackle!’ – Fans react as Jordan Ayew clashes with Manchester United’s Fred
WAFCON 2022

South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

WAFCON 2022: South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket