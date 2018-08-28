news

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has denied reports that it has stripped Ghana off the hosting rights of the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Women’s tournament is scheduled for November this year, but plans towards its organisation seem to have lagged behind.

Early this week, reports emerged in the local media that CAF has decided to take away the hosting rights from Ghana after growing discontent with the country’s preparedness so far.

The speculations grew further after CAF president Ahmad Ahmad said the Confederation is “engaging several countries and should be able to announce a host during the CAF Extraordinary General Assembly in Egypt next month”.

However, Africa’s football governing body has denied stripping Ghana off the hosting rights of the AWCON.

In a statement, CAF said a decision was yet to be taken on the subject, but added that the matter will be discussed at a meeting on the 12th of September.

Read CAF’s full statement below:

Statement on Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018

Following recent media reports, the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) authoritatively confirms that there has been no decision regarding the hosting rights of the Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018 scheduled for 17 November to 1 December.

The subject will be discussed at the next meeting of the Organising Committee for Women’s Football to be held in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, 12 September 2018. The report of the last inspection visit is among items on the agenda.

The final decision will be taken by the CAF Executive Committee at its meeting on 27-28 September 2018 in Egypt.