‘Follow your heart’ – Edwin Gyasi advises Hudson-Odoi on nationality switch

“I will advise him (Hudson-Odoi) to follow his heart rather than bowing to public pressure at this critical moment in his career,” the Samsunspor attacker told Kasapa FM.

Hudson-Odoi is currently a target of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), who want him to switch nationality to play for the Black Stars.

The Chelsea star arrived in Ghana earlier in June and spent a week fraternising with the locals and meeting some key people.

The 20-year-old has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

While in Ghana, he paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, where the possibility of a nationality switch was discussed.

He also met with the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, and the President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku to discuss the same issue.