‘Follow your heart’ – Edwin Gyasi advises Hudson-Odoi on nationality switch

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi has advised Callum Hudson-Odoi not to bow to public pressure when making his decision on which country to play for.

Gyasi believes Hudson-Odoi must rather follow his heart in deciding what is best for his international career.

“I will advise him (Hudson-Odoi) to follow his heart rather than bowing to public pressure at this critical moment in his career,” the Samsunspor attacker told Kasapa FM.

Hudson-Odoi is currently a target of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), who want him to switch nationality to play for the Black Stars.

The Chelsea star arrived in Ghana earlier in June and spent a week fraternising with the locals and meeting some key people.

The 20-year-old has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

While in Ghana, he paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, where the possibility of a nationality switch was discussed.

He also met with the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, and the President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku to discuss the same issue.

Despite featuring three times for England, Hudson-Odoi is still eligible to play for Ghana in 2022 due to a change in rules by FIFA.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

