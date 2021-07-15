‘I love my country’ – Hudson-Odoi tells Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (Video)

The 20-year-old recently spent some time in Ghana and took steps to fraternise with the locals and meet some key people.

Pulse Ghana

Hudson-Odoi has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

There have been talks of a possible nationality switch for the Chelsea winger, who has already played three times for England.

He is, however, still eligible to play for Ghana in 2022 due to a change in rules by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

In a recent video that has popped up on social media, Hudson-Odoi is heard telling Chelsea manager Tuchel that he loves his country.

The player said it during a welcome exchange with his manager following his return to pre-season training.

“I love my country,” Hudson-Odoi said, to which Tuchel responded, “You should”. The pair hugged after.

Last month, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has disclosed that talks have been held with Hudson-Odoi to get him to play for the Black Stars.

GFA President Kurt Okraku said he has already spoken to the Champions League winner in a bid to get him to play for Ghana.

“I mean I spoke with Callum before he got to Ghana, and we promised to speak again when we meet in Ghana, we have met, we’ve had discussions that centred beyond playing for Ghana, and he has a crazy ambition of helping kids in Ghana and this is what excites me the most,” Okraku told TV3.

“We are looking forward to working with Odoi and his family and many other players who are interested in representing their country.”