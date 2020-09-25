Taylor believes Kotoko will a force to reckon with as they head to the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League when they strengthen their midfield and the lateral defence of the side.

“Kotoko needs to beef up squad if they want to go far in the CAF champions league especially the full-backs. They should sign a sharp left back to create competition for Moro Ibrahim,”

“Kotoko doesn’t have a problem at the goalkeeping department because they have equally good goalkeepers. But they need new faces to strengthen the midfielder and it would be good if they can sign Justice Bay, Latif Anabila and Appiah MaCharthy,” he concluded.

Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold were settled on by the Ghana Football Associations (GFA) to represent Ghana in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors who have won the premier Africa inter-club competition twice were kicked out of the 2019/2020 CAF Champions league by Tunisian outfit Etoile Sportive Du Sahel.