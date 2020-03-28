Just some few days ago, Gyan in a video implored Ghanaian celebrities to join the government’s bid to rid the country off the Corona Virus outbreak and it looks like he is walking the talk from the latest happening.

Gyan and GFA Executive Committee member, Samuel Anim Addo, later took it as a social responsibility to share hand Sanitizers and other items to fight Coronavirus to the people of Weija-Gbawe on Friday.

The pair held an event at a park in the Weija Community where members of the general public were given boxes of hand sanitizers, rubber buckets, and nose masks to help them keep safe against the dreaded disease.

And this time around, general captain of the Black Stars has showcased how he is strengthening his immunity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gyan posted a video on Twitter with the caption: "Coronavirus is real and dangerous, stay home and follow the protocols by the WHO, Ministry of health and the President...be positive, spread calm not fear, boost your immune system and practice hygiene...resort to what our traditional fathers left for us. 🌳. 💪💪" @AnimSammy

Ghana has now recorded four more cases of Covid-19, the Ghana Health Service has said in its web updates.

According to the Service, as of Saturday, March 28, a total of 2,519 persons have been tested for coronavirus in Ghana.

One person who tested positive is among those under mandatory quarantine while the three other cases were confirmed within the general population.

Meanwhile, one new patient has been confirmed dead, raising the death toll to five.

All five deaths involved persons who tested positive after routine surveillance. None of the persons who tested positive under mandatory quarantine has died from the disease.