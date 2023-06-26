The Spain international married his fiancée, who is a former Miss Universe Spain, at the glam nuptials in Marbella.
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa marries Miss Universe Spain in stunning wedding
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has tied the knot with his beautiful girlfriend Andrea Martinez.
Recommended articles
Many of Kepa’s Chelsea teammates were present at the ceremony, including Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz.
The shot-stopper’s former teammates Jorginho and Andreas Christensen were also in attendance for his big day.
Kepa and his former beauty queen girlfriend Martinez announced their engagement in September last year.
The couple had already dated for over six months before their engagement, with their relationship only growing stronger.
Meanwhile, Kepa looks likely to be Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper next season following the imminent sale of Edouard Mendy.
The Senegalese goalkeeper is on the verge of completing a £16 million move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.
His departure leaves Kepa as the Blues’ only senior goalkeeper under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.
More from category
-
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa marries Miss Universe Spain in stunning wedding
-
Video: Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum connect with young boxers in Ghana
-
Emmanuel Yeboah: How Asamoah Gyan’s ‘prophecy’ about Black Meteors striker came to pass