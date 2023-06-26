Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa marries Miss Universe Spain in stunning wedding

Many of Kepa’s Chelsea teammates were present at the ceremony, including Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz.

The shot-stopper’s former teammates Jorginho and Andreas Christensen were also in attendance for his big day.

Kepa and his former beauty queen girlfriend Martinez announced their engagement in September last year.

The couple had already dated for over six months before their engagement, with their relationship only growing stronger.

Meanwhile, Kepa looks likely to be Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper next season following the imminent sale of Edouard Mendy.

The Senegalese goalkeeper is on the verge of completing a £16 million move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

