RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea's Zouma wants strong reaction to West Brom thrashing

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Kurt Zouma has urged Chelsea to "react strongly" after Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start came to a stunning end in Saturday's 5-2 thrashing against West Bromwich Albion.

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma

AFP

Chelsea boss Tuchel had gone 14 games without defeat in all competitions since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January.

Recommended articles

But Zouma was part of a Chelsea defence torn apart by struggling West Brom after his fellow centre-back Thiago Silva was sent off in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

After seven successive clean-sheets, Chelsea slumped to a damaging defeat that puts their hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League in danger.

The Blues take on Porto in Seville in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday and Zouma admits they need an immediate response.

"The result speaks for itself. Everyone is very disappointed, but it's just one game and we need to get back to what we were doing before the international break and, hopefully, we will get back to it as soon as possible," Zouma told Chelsea's website.

"There's no time to find excuses. We didn't win the game, we lost badly, and it's a very difficult game to swallow, but we have to because we've got another game in midweek and we have to prepare for that.

"We have to bounce back. We have to react strongly and this is what we are going to do.

"I don't know what happened. After the international break, maybe a loss of focus, maybe a lack of commitment, but in a game like that you have to always be 100 per cent. Why we didn't play 100 per cent I don't know.

"There are days when it's not your day. Everyone's very disappointed, there's not much I can say.

"Maybe we weren't focused enough, maybe West Brom wanted it more than us, but I don't think that's possible. You have days like that where nothing goes your way.

"You have to learn from everything. In football you have to give your all every time on the pitch. We learn there maybe tactically, from mistakes on the ball, without the ball too. We will analyse it calmly and then move on from there."

Christian Pulisic is a doubt for the Porto clash after the Chelsea winger suffered a hamstring injury against West Brom.

Tuchel revealed Pulisic picked up the issue when attempting to return to the pitch for the second half.

"Christian did a sprint when he came back out for the second half and said that he felt his hamstring would not survive the game if he continued," Tuchel said.

"So we had to make the decision to substitute him straight away."

smg/nr

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

5 relationship fears every single guy has before they fall in love

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]