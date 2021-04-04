Chelsea's Zouma wants strong reaction to West Brom thrashing

"The result speaks for itself. Everyone is very disappointed, but it's just one game and we need to get back to what we were doing before the international break and, hopefully, we will get back to it as soon as possible," Zouma told Chelsea's website.

"There's no time to find excuses. We didn't win the game, we lost badly, and it's a very difficult game to swallow, but we have to because we've got another game in midweek and we have to prepare for that.

"We have to bounce back. We have to react strongly and this is what we are going to do.

"I don't know what happened. After the international break, maybe a loss of focus, maybe a lack of commitment, but in a game like that you have to always be 100 per cent. Why we didn't play 100 per cent I don't know.

"There are days when it's not your day. Everyone's very disappointed, there's not much I can say.