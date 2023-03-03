ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Hughton: Black Stars coach loses Ghanaian father

Emmanuel Ayamga

Newly-appointed Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is currently mourning following the passing of his Ghanaian father.

This was confirmed by the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum.

According to him, Hughton needs time to plan the burial of his father with his family and that is why his unveiling as Ghana coach has been delayed.

“Chris had to stay in the UK because he lost his dad and needed time with his family and plan the burial service. That’s why he’s not been to Ghana yet,” Asante Twum told 3Sports.

“We expect Chris in Ghana next week if everything goes according to plan. We are constantly engaging on his unveiling, media engagement, and build-up to the games.”

The GFA appointed Hughton as the head coach of the Black Stars in mid-February, as he succeeded Otto Addo at the helm.

The former Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest manager previously served as Ghana’s technical advisor at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The GFA’s Communications Director further stated that Hughton will arrive in Ghana after the burial of his father, with his unveiling set for next week.

“He is working, Chris and his assistants will be unveiled together. When he arrives we will communicate the date and venue for his unveiling and then use that as part of the build-up to the game against Angola,” Asante Twum said.

“There will also be squad announcements, details of the contract, and the targets set for the new technical team.”

Hughton was born in the UK to an Irish mother and a Ghanaian father, who used to be a postman.

