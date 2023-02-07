Christian Atsu receiving treatment after being rescued – GFA

Atsu, who currently plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, had been trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.

However, after hours of searching for the duo, it was confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Ghanaian has finally been found.

A statement from the GFA said it has received an update that the footballer is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The West African country’s football governing body also called on all Ghanaians to keep Atsu in their prayers.

“Update: We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian,” the GFA posted on its Twitter page.

Pulse Ghana

Atsu joined Hatayspor last summer following a short spell with Saudi Arabian topflight side Al Raed.

The former Newcastle United winger scored in Hatayspor's last game on Sunday and even took to Twitter to revel in grabbing the winner.

However, he became one of the victims of the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday morning and was declared missing, with the football world uniting in praying for his safe rescue.