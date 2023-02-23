Christian Atsu to get state burial

Boakye-Danquah said this when he appeared on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, where it was suggested to him by co-panellist and MP for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, that Atsu deserved a state burial.

Reacting to this, the government spokesperson said the “government is in full support of all their funeral plans and arrangements.”

He added: “Government is working in line with that, I think it is a unilateral decision, government is working in line with that.”

Atsu was confirmed dead last Saturday after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

Pulse Ghana

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.

On Monday, Abedi Ayew Pele and his family visited the bereaved family and even donated some items to them.

More ex-players also went to their deceased colleague’s family home on Tuesday to commiserate with them.

Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari were among a group of footballers who visited the family of the late Christian Atsu to commiserate with them.

Also present were ex-Black Stars players Baffour Gyan, Emmanuel Agyamang-Badu and Haminu Dramani.