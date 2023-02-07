Video: Christian Atsu’s family sings praises to God after footballer’s rescue

Atsu, who currently plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, had been trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.

However, after hours of searching for the duo, it was confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Ghanaian has finally been found alive and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Business Insider USA

A visit to the footballer’s family house in Accra by sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah showed the ecstasy with which they received the news of his rescue.

In a video shared on YouTube, the Peace FM head of sports spoke to Atsu's senior brother and other members of his family, who were captured singing praises to God for rescuing their kin.

The footballer’s senior brother Isaac Yeye Twasam said: "The entire nation backed us in prayers so I knew God will deliver my brother. Although we heard the news, we wanted to confirm it from the club. So I called the agent and we kept in touch."

Atsu’s aunty, Mama Comfort, also added: “We’ve been unable to sleep, I have been praying. Everyone has been calling from friends to church members. His brother informed me that he has been found at dawn. I want to thank Ghanaians for their love and support. They have been more than a family.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Atsu sustained some injuries after being rescued from the rubble that he was trapped in for over 24 hours.

This was confirmed by Hatayspor manager Mustafa Özat, who said the club’s sporting director was, however, yet to be found.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also reported earlier that the Ghanaian winger was having difficulties with breathing after being rescued.

“Christian Atsu has been found alive and has now been rescued from the rubble and transported to hospital after suffering injuries to his right foot and suffering from breathing difficulties. Stay strong, Chris!” Romano wrote on Facebook.