‘Well done’: CK Akonnor salutes Samuel Boadu for leading Hearts of Oak to league glory

Posting on Twitter, the 47-year-old said well done to the club and its coach for emerging champions in the Ghanaian topflight.

“Massive congratulations to Hearts of Oak and colleague coach Samuel Boadu for winning the Ghana Premier League. Well done,” Akonnor tweeted.

Hearts romped to the 2020-21 league title following a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s first-half strike was cancelled out by a late goal from Paul Kwame as the two teams shared the spoils.

The Phobians were aided by the result of bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, who lost 2-1 to Bechem United on the same day to ensure it was now mathematically impossible to surpass the Phobians.

Before Boadu’s arrival, the Phobians had gone over a decade without winning any major trophy, with their last league title dating back to 2009.

However, the 35-year-old has succeeded in transforming the team from a fragile side to world-beaters within the space of four months.