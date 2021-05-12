RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

C.K Akonnor to name Black Stars squad for two European friendlies today

Evans Annang

Black Stars coach, C.K Akonnor is expected to name his squad for an upcoming friendlies in Europe today.

The friendlies will replace the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that was postponed by the Confederations of African Football (CAF).

Ghana was scheduled to engage Ethiopia and South Africa in two FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Cape Coast and Johannesburg respectively.

Coach Akonnor and his technical team will use the games to further assess players ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

