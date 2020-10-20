A statement signed by the Director-General Professor Peter Twumasi states that the new facility user fees take effect in the 2020/2021 season, but it is subject to review by management.

The NSA statement further indicates that category A matches for instance Hearts of Oak-Asante Kotoko tie will see the host pay GHC 20,000, while category B matches such as Great Olympics vs Inter Allies will require the host to pay GHC 15,000.

"Management would like to bring to your notice and attention of fees as well as Teams and Conditions associated with the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium involving Premier League Matches."

"Matches between Hearts and Kotoko and the National Teams are grouped under "Category A". Matches between Hearts or Kotoko versus other Premier League clubs are grouped under 'Category B' and matches between other clubs excluding Hearts and Kotoko are grouped under "Category C", the NSA statement indicated.

The Accra Sports Stadium will serve as a home venue to Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Inter Allies, and Accra Great Olympics for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is expected to start on 13 November 2020.

Asante Kotoko will begin their campaign against Eleven Wonders at the venue.