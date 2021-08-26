‘Coaching in Ghana is not easy, there’s too much pressure’ – Kwesi Appiah

The 61-year-old has since managed Asante Kotoko, Sudanese side Al Khartoum and has also had two stints with the Ghana national team.

Pulse Ghana

The experienced manager believes coaching in Ghana is very difficult, considering the amount of pressure involved.

"Coaching isn't easy in Ghana, and it contains much pressure. Ghanaians always seek results, and it gives you the coach much pressure,” he told Rainbow FM.

Appiah hasn’t managed any team in nearly two years, having left his job as Black Stars coach in December 2019.

He, however, insists he’s not yet ready to return to management despite revealing that about 10 clubs have enquired about his services.

"I can decide to come back into coaching any time but am not willing to come in now. It may be a call to work for the Football Association as a technical director, but I think I need to rest.