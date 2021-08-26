RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Coaching in Ghana is not easy, there’s too much pressure’ – Kwesi Appiah

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has described coaching in Ghana as a pressure-filled endeavour.

‘Coaching in Ghana is not easy, there’s too much pressure’ – Kwesi Appiah
‘Coaching in Ghana is not easy, there’s too much pressure’ – Kwesi Appiah

Appiah ventured into coaching immediately after retiring from football and has been in management since 1992.

Recommended articles

The 61-year-old has since managed Asante Kotoko, Sudanese side Al Khartoum and has also had two stints with the Ghana national team.

Ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah
Ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah Pulse Ghana

The experienced manager believes coaching in Ghana is very difficult, considering the amount of pressure involved.

"Coaching isn't easy in Ghana, and it contains much pressure. Ghanaians always seek results, and it gives you the coach much pressure,” he told Rainbow FM.

Appiah hasn’t managed any team in nearly two years, having left his job as Black Stars coach in December 2019.

He, however, insists he’s not yet ready to return to management despite revealing that about 10 clubs have enquired about his services.

Sulley Muntari and Laryea Kingston were the best teammates for a striker

"I can decide to come back into coaching any time but am not willing to come in now. It may be a call to work for the Football Association as a technical director, but I think I need to rest.

"I have decided to step aside and rest from coaching now. If I want to coach, there are about 10 clubs who are inquiring about my services. I think I need to rest to gain my strength with my age now,” Appiah added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Chaos at football match as referee pulls out gun claiming self-defense

Chaos at football match as referee pulls out gun claiming self-defense

Watch: FIFA, ESPN react as Yaw Yeboah scores Maradona-esque goal in Polish league

Watch: FIFA, ESPN react as Yaw Yeboah scores Maradona-esque goal in Polish league

Manchester United invite sick fan who has just 5 months to live to Old Trafford

Man United invite sick fan who has just 5 months to live to Old Trafford

Asamoah Gyan still has a chance to make Ghana’s 2022 AFCON Squad – C.K Akonnor

Asamoah Gyan: Black Stars winning bonus should not be made public