The historic game between the two rivals will be played at the Barnet Stadium in London on March 7, 2020.

The game is an avenue for the two giants to showcase Ghana’s brand of football to the rest of the world and also give Ghanaians in the diaspora a feel of the biggest game in the country.

The match will be broadcast live on Saturday 7th March 2020 exclusively on GTV, GTVsports Plus and Obonu TV.

Here is the full team below:

Goalkeepers: Richard Attah, Richmond Ayi, Ben Mensah

Defenders: Mohammed Abdul Fatawu, Robert Addo, Alhassan Mohammed, Raddy Ovouka, Christopher Bonney, William Denkyi,

Midfielders: Frederick Ansah Botchway, Nurudeen Abdul Aziz, Benjamin Agyare, Emmanuel Nettey, Benjamin Afutu,

Forwards: Joseph Esso, Kofi Kordzi, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Dominic Eshun, Traore Abubakar, Abednego Tetteh

Technical team and Executives:

Coach Edward Nii Odoom, Ben Owu, Saban Quaye, Amos Badu, Michael Mensah, Charles Kwateng, Kwame Larbi Opare Addo, Elvis Herman Hesse, Brimah Moro Akambi, Alhaji Amadu, Frederick Moore