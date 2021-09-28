RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Continental champions Italy and Argentina to meet in June

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Euro winners Italy will face South American champions Argentina next June

Euro winners Italy will face South American champions Argentina next June Creator: Michael Regan
Euro winners Italy will face South American champions Argentina next June Creator: Michael Regan

Italy and Argentina will face each other next June 2022, in a first meeting between the winners of the Euro and the Copa America, UEFA  and CONMEBOL announced on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

The European and South American governing bodies released a joint statement saying the game was planned "during the international window in June 2022 at a venue to be confirmed." 

"The agreement reached by the two organisations currently covers three editions of this match between the respective continental winners," the communique said.

The announcement comes during an intensifying turf war pitting the two most powerful confederations in world soccer against global governing body FIFA.

UEFA and CONMEBOL are opposed to FIFA's recently-unveiled plan to double the frequency of its World Cups.

The two continental bodies say that would disrupt their calendar and compete with their continental events. 

Many national leagues, supporters' associations and the players' union FIFPro have also expressed hostility to a biennial World Cup.

FIFA has the support of former players and coaches in its "legends" programme, and, probably, a silent majority of small countries highly dependent on the World Cup revenue. It will consult its 211 member federations on Thursday.

UEFA and CONMEBOL said in their statement that the match between their champions "is part of the expansion of the cooperation between UEFA and CONMEBOL, which notably includes women's football, futsal and youth categories, the exchange of referees, as well as technical training schemes" and that they would be opening a joint office in London. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will no longer take the knee before matches Creator: Glyn KIRK

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list

Milovan Rajevac names 32-man provisional squad for Zimbabwe double-header

Milovan Rajevac names 32-man provisional squad for Zimbabwe double-header

I can solve Ghana’s goal-scoring problem – Daniel Lomotey

I can solve Ghana’s goal-scoring problem – Daniel Lomotey