The group which also includes Gulf Energy, Lemla Petroleum Limited, Networking for Hope(An NGO based in Accra), Airtech Limited and Lemla Veterinary Services made the donation as part of efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus and to support the Hospital and the GAF Treatment Centre to manage the cases brought to the facilities.

READ MORE: David Duncan includes Charles Taylor, Dong Bortey in his all-time GPL XI, as he snubs Ishmael Addo

The items donated included 500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 516 disposal bedsheets rolls, 50 each of Canula S14 and S18s, 55 Video Laryngoscopes and 28 Dissecting Forceps, 21 Bedsteads, 12 Bedside Desks, Carrier Stretchers and an Examination Bed. The rest are Wheel Chair, Food Trolleys, Metro Shelving, Suction Machines and Gaskets, Nebulizers, vacuum seals, patient strap, dissecting forceps, vagina speculums, an aneroid sphygmomanometer, thermometers, Ambu bags, bar soaps, tissue rolls, sanitizer dispensers and a host of other equipment and numerous assorted disinfectants.

The items were donated on behalf of the group by Dr Kwaku Danso Agyei, a Ghanaian Physician and Mr Richard K. Atikpo whose corporate profile includes Board Chair of Legon Cities, Gulf Energy and Lemla Energy.

Speaking to the media after the donation, Mr Atikpo reiterated the importance of supporting the work of government in dealing with the threat of COVID-19.

He said: “We are excited to be part of governments’ efforts in dealing with this deadly virus. This is a virus that has claimed the lives of many people all over the world. Government alone cannot be solely responsible for footing the bills and as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, we believe that there is the need to support the team fighting the threat of COVID-19 and therefore have decided to come in to aid the 37 Military Hospital and the GAF COVID-19 Treatment Centre".