Cuadrado gives Juventus injury-time win over Fiorentina

The victory lifted Juventus, who had lost their last two league games, to eighth, behind Fiorentina on goal difference and 13 points behind top two Napoli and AC Milan who both play on Sunday.

Juventus struggled to create chances against a solid visiting defence until Nikola Milenkovic was sent off for a second yellow card in the 73rd minute.

At that point each team had managed just one shot on target.

Within two minutes, Federico Chiesa, who is on loan from Fiorentina, smashed a shot against the bar.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri then sent on winger Cuadrado, a former Fiorentina player in place of midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Juve pressed and Alvaro Morata volleyed Cuadrado's cross into the roof of the net but was ruled offside.