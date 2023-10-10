ADVERTISEMENT
Daniel McKorley: McDan CEO wants to buy Premier League club Nottingham Forest

Emmanuel Ayamga

The CEO of McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley, has revealed plans to buy Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

Daniel McKorley: McDan CEO wants to buy Premier League club Nottingham Forest

The Ghanaian businessman said he has supported the English club for a long time now and wants to become its owner.

McKorley is a huge fan of football and is also a known supporter of Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics.

Speaking at the Joy Thought Leadership seminar at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Monday, he said he aims to buy Nottingham Forest.

“The only team I support in the world apart from Oly [Great Olympics] is Nottingham Forest,” he stated.

“I have been a supporter of Nottingham Forest when Nottingham was even in the third division. Why? Because I want to buy that team. I want to buy Nottingham Forest imagine with all this development going on.”

McKorley also noted that he will make sure more Ghanaian players play for the English club, should his takeover be successful.

“McDan buys Nottingham Forest and every time you see about 60% of the players [in the team] from the English league are from Ghana,” he added.

CEO of McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley
It will be recalled that, last year, politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, also expressed interest in buying Chelsea.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) shocked the world when he revealed his intention to purchase the Premier League club following Roman Abramovich’s announcement that he was ready to sell the club after pressure was mounted on him in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Chelsea was ultimately bought by Todd Boehly and his consortium, although Chairman Wontumi insisted he could’ve afforded the club due to the millions he rakes in from his mining business.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

