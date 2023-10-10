Daniel McKorley: McDan CEO wants to buy Premier League club Nottingham Forest

McKorley is a huge fan of football and is also a known supporter of Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics.

Speaking at the Joy Thought Leadership seminar at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Monday, he said he aims to buy Nottingham Forest.

“The only team I support in the world apart from Oly [Great Olympics] is Nottingham Forest,” he stated.

“I have been a supporter of Nottingham Forest when Nottingham was even in the third division. Why? Because I want to buy that team. I want to buy Nottingham Forest imagine with all this development going on.”

McKorley also noted that he will make sure more Ghanaian players play for the English club, should his takeover be successful.

“McDan buys Nottingham Forest and every time you see about 60% of the players [in the team] from the English league are from Ghana,” he added.

It will be recalled that, last year, politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, also expressed interest in buying Chelsea.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) shocked the world when he revealed his intention to purchase the Premier League club following Roman Abramovich’s announcement that he was ready to sell the club after pressure was mounted on him in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.