‘Don’t wait to be sacked, respect yourself and resign’ – Alhaji Grunsah to CK Akonnor

Akonnor has come under intense pressure following Ghana’s defeat to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The 47-year-old has a win percentage of just 40% despite taking charge of 10 matches since his appointment.

Reports circulating in the media suggest the Executive Council of the FA is considering sacking Akonnor in the coming days.

Alhaji Grunsah believes Akonnor hasn’t done enough to prove he can handle the Black Stars job and must, therefore, resign.

“CK Akonnor should respect himself and resign from the job than to be sacked,” he told Happy FM, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“The GFA will not compromise with CK and vice versa. When we appointed CK Akonnor I said he can’t do the job but an expatriate coach should be appointed.”

Meanwhile, former MP for Tema East, Nii Kwartey Titus Glover has warned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) against sacking Akonnor.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) kingpin insists there will be consequences if the FA decides to fire the Black Stars coach.

Mr. Titus Glover has warned that the FA risks a showdown with the government if such a decision is taken.

"I have heard that the GFA will hold a meeting tomorrow (today) and they want to sack CK Akonnor. We are daring them," the ex-deputy Transport Minister told Oman FM.

"Kurt, we are daring you! We are daring him. The future of the Black Stars is linked to the NPP. We want the Black Stars to progress.