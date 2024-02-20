ECG cuts power supply to Accra Sports Stadium over GH¢400,000 debt

According to a report by Joy Sports, the country’s power distributor is owed a debt of over GH¢400,000, leading to the disconnection of power to the stadium.
The Accra Sports Stadium has had its power disconnected by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over huge debts owed.
The Accra Sports Stadium has been undergoing renovation work after being pencilled as one of the venues to be used for the male football competition of the upcoming 2023 Africa Games.
The stadium will also host the Black Queens’ first-leg Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia on Friday, February 23.
This is, however, the second time in the last two years that ECG has cut power supply to the Accra Sports Stadium.
In March 2022, the stadium was disconnected from the national grid over a debt to the tune of GH¢508,000.
In a rather embarrassing fashion, the National Task Force of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) stormed the stadium to cut its power supply.
The leader of the Task Force, Nene Shadrack Mase, said at the time that the electricity used by the stadium over the previous 10 months was yet to be paid for.
He noted that the management of the facility was supposed to pay 50% of the debt but defaulted on the payment.
Meanwhile, the Accra Sports Stadium has been closed to Ghana Premier League matches since December.
