Vincent Owusu Appiah, who is an uncle of the player, says Nketiah’s father is not willing to let his son play national team football at the moment.

Nketiah's parents are from Ghana but the striker was born in Lewisham, a suburb of London in England.

The talented forward is on the radar of the Ghana Football Association, who have tried to get him to commit to the Black Stars.

READ ALSO: “His parents are Ghanaians” – GFA explains congratulatory message to Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah won the 2020 FA Cup with Arsenal

However, his uncle says his father wants him to settle at Arsenal before deciding his international future.

“The structures in The GFA is not correct. His dad is not ready to allow his son to play for Ghana," he told Wontumi radio, as quoted by Ghana Guardian.

“Eddie Nketiah’s main target is to settle in Arsenal, before he focuses on either playing for the Black Stars or The Three Lions of England. Kurt Okraku has contacted the father of Eddie Nketiah but the father is not willing to let his son play for the Ghana Black Stars or even the Black Starlets of Ghana.”

He, however, had some advice for the Ghana FA, saying: “The GFA President, Kurt Okraku should travel to London and have a meeting with the family and the player himself before I think an agreement can be reached."

The 21-year-old started his career at Chelsea but later crossed over to London rivals Arsenal in 2017.

After a couple of loan spells, he is finally back in the Arsenal first team and helped the Gunners to a record-extending 14th FA Cup title after a 2-1 win over Chelsea last Saturday.

Nketiah replaced Alexandre Lacazette in the 82nd minute of the game and had an impressive cameo appearance.