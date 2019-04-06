Madrid, who have been been hotly pursuing the Chelsea star for years after shining on a consistent basis in the Premier League, are still looking to replace club legend Cristiano Ronaldo with a stellar signing.

And according to Spanish publication Marca, Madrid will capture the signing of 28-year-old Belgian international Hazard on a six-year contract 'in the coming days'.

They also report that Hazard, who is gearing up for Chelsea's Premier League encounter at home to West Ham on Monday night, is ready to travel to Madrid to explore potential homes in the Spanish capital.

Zinedine Zidane believes the tricky winger can have a huge impact on Madrid's fortunes as they look to topple Barcelona once again and fight for the Champions League title next season.

Hazard has enjoyed yet another fine season and has continued to scare defences both in the English top flight and the Europa League.