Egypt name ex-Real Madrid boss Queiroz as new coach

Veteran coach Carlos Queiroz has been tasked with rebooting Egypt's campaign to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals

Carlos Queiroz was appointed Wednesday as Egypt's new coach following the sacking of Hossam El-Badry after an unconvincing start to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The Egyptian football federation said Queiroz, a former Manchester United assistant and Real Madrid manager, would be supported by Diaa El-Sayed and long-time former national team goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary on his coaching staff. 

It is the latest in a long line of international jobs for the 68-year-old Queiroz, who took Portugal to the 2010 World Cup. He also coached Iran at the 2014 and 2018 tournaments.

The Portuguese will take over from El-Badry, who was dismissed Monday in the wake of a 1-1 draw in Gabon.

Egypt's sluggish performance against Gabon on Sunday, in which they needed a 90th-minute equaliser to rescue a point, and a laboured 1-0 win against Angola in their opening World Cup qualifier, had prompted furious criticism from disappointed fans on social media.

Egypt are second behind Libya in their group with four points from two games. They face a crucial doubleheader against the Libyans in October, with only the group winners advancing to the final qualifying round.

Queiroz is expected to arrive in Cairo next week. He left his role as Colombia coach late last year after a 6-1 defeat by Ecuador.

A former assistant to Alex Ferguson at United, Queiroz has also previously had spells in charge of South Africa and United Arab Emirates.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

