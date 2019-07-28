The 23-year-old's strike on 20 minutes ultimately proved enough to win all three points for his side to send them sixth on the log.

Boateng has been impressive in front of goal this season, scoring 8 goals in 12 appearances, with four of the strikes coming in his last two games after grabbing a hat-trick last week in China FA Cup.

The Accra-born striker joined the Blue Hawks from Spanish La Liga club Levante in February after stints at Portuguese outfits Moreirense and Rio Ave.

Boateng, who missed out on Black Stars squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. scored the only goal of the match in the 20th minute.

The win propelled Dalian to the sixth position on the log.

Boateng will hope to maintain this form as he seeks a return to the national team