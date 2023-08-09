Ernest Nuamah: Ajax in talks with Nordsjaelland to sign Ghanaian wonderkid

Nuamah was voted player of the year in the Danish league following a productive breakthrough campaign last season.

Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims are said to have made an €18 million offer for the talented winger, which was rejected by Nordsjaelland.

According to transfer journalist Santi Aouna, Ajax have seized the initiative and are negotiating to sign Nuamah from the Danish side.

Ajax could be looking at Nuamah as a possible replacement for compatriot Mohammed Kudus, who is close to joining Brighton and Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, Nuamah has been valued as the most expensive left winger under the age of 21 playing outside Europe’s top five leagues.

The valuations were done by the independent research and education organization International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) Football Observatory.

Nuamah is valued at €15.4 million and is followed by Lokomotiv Moscow forward Sergey Pinyaev, who has a value of €11.1 million.

AZ Alkmaar’s Myron Van Brederode and Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa are third and fourth on the list with valuations of €10.8 million and €9.4 million, respectively.