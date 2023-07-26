The valuations were done by the independent research and education organization International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) Football Observatory.
Ernest Nuamah is most expensive U21 winger outside Europe’s top 5 leagues
Ghanaian teenager Ernest Nuamah has been valued as the most expensive left winger under the age of 21 playing outside Europe’s top five leagues.
Nuamah is valued at €15.4 million and is followed by Lokomotiv Moscow forward Sergey Pinyaev, who has a value of €11.1 million.
AZ Alkmaar’s Myron Van Brederode and Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa are third and fourth on the list with valuations of €10.8 million and €9.4 million, respectively.
Meanwhile, Nuamah has made a blistering start to the 2023/24 season after netting a hat-trick in Nordsjaelland’s win over Viborg.
The 19-year-old continued from where he left off last season with some excellent strikes as Nordsjaelland coasted to a 4-1 victory on the opening matchday of the new campaign.
Nordsjaelland fell behind after conceding a 10th-minute goal following Mads Sondergaard’s smart finish for Viborg.
However, Nuamah turned the game around with a double as his side went into the half-time break with a slender 2-1 lead.
The teenager, though, completed his hat-trick right before the hour mark, with Benjamin Nygren adding a fourth goal late in the game.
Also, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Nuamah after putting Kylian Mbappe up for sale.
The Ligue 1 champions are resigned to losing Mbappe, who has refused to sign a contract extension at the club.
Nuamah was recently voted as the 2022/23 player of the season in the Danish Super Liga and is also a Golden Boy nominee.
