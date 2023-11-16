Evelyn Badu: Black Queens midfielder nominated for 2023 CAF Women's Player of the Year

Badu, who’s the only Ghanaian nominee in her category, is vying for the top award against 29 other players.

The young midfielder’s nomination comes on the back of her solid performances for Norwegian club Avaldsnes IL and Ghana’s women’s national team, who are currently on a nine-game winning run.

Badu will, therefore, be hoping to build on her individual successes chalked last year, when she was crowned Young Player of the Year and Interclub Player of the Year.

The favourites for the prestigious women’s player of the year, though, are Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala and Moroccan pair Fatima Tagnaout and Ghizlaine Chebbak.

Meanwhile, the Black Queens are also in contention for the women’s team of the year award, alongside Nigeria, Morocco, Zambia and South Africa.

Below is the full list of nominees for the CAF Women's Player of the Year award:

1. Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon, Internazionale Milano)

2. Evelyn Badu (Ghana, Avaldnes)

3. Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain)

4. Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Wuhan Jiangda)

5. Anissa Lahmari (Morocco, Levante Las Planas)

6. Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

7. Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

8. Ibtissam Jraidi (Morocco, AS FAR/Al Ahli)

9. Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

10. Zenatha Coleman (Namibia, Fenerbahce)

11. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

12. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

13. Christy Ucheibe (Nigeria, Benfica)

14. Osinachi Ohale (Nigeria, Alaves/Pachuca)

15. Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria, Atletico Madrid)

16. Toni Payne (Nigeria, Sevilla)

17. Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria, Tigres/Racing Louisville)

18. Ndeye Awa Diakhaté (Senegal, Olympique de Marseille)

19. Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

20. Hilda Magaia (South Africa, Sejong Sportstoto)

21. Jermaine Seoposenwe (South Africa, Juarez/Monterrey)

22. Linda Motlhalo (South Africa, Glasgow City)

23. Refiloe Jane (South Africa, Sassuolo)

24. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)

25. Afi Sabine Woedikou (Togo, Strasbourg/Nantes)

26. Sabrina Ellouzi (Tunisia, Excelsior)

27. Fazila Ikwaput (Uganda, Kampala Queens)

28. Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)

29. Grace Chanda (Zambia, Madrid CFF)

30. Rachael Kundananji (Zambia, Madrid CFF)