The 20-year-old will stay with the Eridivisie outfit until the end of the season.

Dauda Mohammed struggled to earn much playing time in the first team of Belgian giants Anderlecht and has left in his quest to secure regular football in the Dutch league

Vitesse Arnhem has the option to buy Mohammed at the end of the season.

Dauda Mohammed left the Ghanaian local scene after distinguishing himself at Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Anderlecht recruited him into their junior side, with the aim of promoting him to the senior team with time.

Although, Dauda Mohammed was promoted to the first team, he couldn’t secure a spot in the starting line-up.