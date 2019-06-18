According to Mediapart, Platini was taken into custody on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the decision to award of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

Platini was taken to the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police (OCLCIFF) in Paris.

Qatar was controversially voted as the hosts for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to the surprise of the football world.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played in December instead of June because the heat in the Gulf country in summer during which the tournament is played will be unbearable for the players,

The 63-year-old was banned in 2015 for receiving a two million Swiss francs (£1.3m) payment from FIFA in 2011.

Platini, who denied any wrongdoing, was initially given an eight-year suspension from all football activities but that was later reduced to four years and is due to expire in October 2019.

The Frenchman was banned alongside Sepp Blatter, the disgraced former FIFA president who was head of the world governing body for 17 years.

