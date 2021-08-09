Explainer: Hearts of Oak have won a domestic TREBLE, per GFA regulations

Samuel Boadu’s side completed a historic double on Sunday, when they defeated Ashanti Gold on penalties to win the FA Cup.

The next trophy Hearts would’ve aimed to win is the Super Cup, which is usually contested between the league champions and the FA Cup winners.

However, having won both the league and the FA Cup, the club is set to be automatically awarded the Super Cup, per the GFA’s regulations.

The FA’s regulations on the Super Cup states: “The Super Cup match shall be played before the commencement of the league.

“The Champion of the Premier League and the Champion of the FA Cup competitions, if not one and the same club, shall play a one-off match and the winner shall be declared the Super Champion.

“In the event of the League champion being the same as the FA Cup champion, that club shall be declared the automatic Super champion.”

It adds: "The FA Executive Council may, however, organise a ceremonial match between the club and either the runners-up in the league or FA Cup, for the purpose of awarding the trophy.”