RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Explainer: Hearts of Oak have won a domestic TREBLE, per GFA regulations

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The regulations of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) suggest Hearts of Oak have won a domestic treble of league, FA Cup and Super Cup.

Explainer: Hearts of Oak have won a domestic TREBLE, per GFA regulations
Explainer: Hearts of Oak have won a domestic TREBLE, per GFA regulations

The Phobians romped to the Ghana Premier League title in July following a perfect season which saw them get the better of their rivals.

Recommended articles

Samuel Boadu’s side completed a historic double on Sunday, when they defeated Ashanti Gold on penalties to win the FA Cup.

twitter.com

The next trophy Hearts would’ve aimed to win is the Super Cup, which is usually contested between the league champions and the FA Cup winners.

However, having won both the league and the FA Cup, the club is set to be automatically awarded the Super Cup, per the GFA’s regulations.

The FA’s regulations on the Super Cup states: “The Super Cup match shall be played before the commencement of the league.

GFA regulations on FA Cup
GFA regulations on FA Cup Pulse Ghana

“The Champion of the Premier League and the Champion of the FA Cup competitions, if not one and the same club, shall play a one-off match and the winner shall be declared the Super Champion.

“In the event of the League champion being the same as the FA Cup champion, that club shall be declared the automatic Super champion.”

It adds: "The FA Executive Council may, however, organise a ceremonial match between the club and either the runners-up in the league or FA Cup, for the purpose of awarding the trophy.”

Watch Kotoko's bizarre pitch entry against Hearts of Oak

Per the content of the FA’s regulations on the Super Cup, Hearts can be said to have won a domestic treble of league, FA Cup and Super Cup.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tokyo 2020: Ghana disqualified in 4*100 final

Tokyo 2020: Ghana qualifies for 4x100m relay final after setting new national record

Focus switches to PSG as tearful Messi confirms it's over at Barca

A tearful Lionel Messi tells a press conference in Barcelona that joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain is a 'possibility' Creator: Adrian ADDISON

Hearts of Oak secure historic double after winning FA Cup

Hearts of Oak secure historic double after winning FA Cup

Tokyo 2020: History-maker Samuel Takyi secures bronze after losing to Duke Regan in semi-final

Tokyo 2020: History-maker Samuel Takyi secures bronze after losing to Duke Regan in semi-final