Former President Rawlings, Ghana’s 1st President in the 4th Republic, died on Thursday, November 14, 2020.

FL LT J.J Rawlings dies at 73 AFP

A letter signed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary-General Fatma Samoura and copied to GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku read: ''It was with emotion and sadness that we learned of the passing of His Excellency Jerry Rawlings, former President of the Republic of Ghana.

''Tributes are flowing from the African continent and elsewhere to salute his memory, and we would like herewith to join them.

''As President over the destiny of Ghana from 1993 to 2001, statesman recognized for his passion, discipline and values, charismatic leader having liberalised Ghana's economy, encouraging investment in key economic sectors, H.E Jerry Rawlings will not be forgotten.

''On behalf of the members of the international football community, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Ghana Football Association, to your government, and to the Ghanaian people in these difficult times.''